Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after acquiring an additional 61,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 120.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 311,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 127,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at $45,104,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

