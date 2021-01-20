Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.26.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.36. 198,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,023. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

