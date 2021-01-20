BeiGene, Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($17.22) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($17.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($17.08). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s FY2022 earnings at ($14.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.16.

BeiGene stock opened at $356.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.77 and its 200-day moving average is $259.11. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $359.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,334,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BeiGene by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.