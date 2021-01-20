Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85 – $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 – $499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.19 million.Belden also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.75 EPS.

BDC stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

