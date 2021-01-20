Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW traded up $19.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.69. 71,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.58, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.57.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

