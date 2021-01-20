Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.15. The stock had a trading volume of 336,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.09.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

