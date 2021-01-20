Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) vs. Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Head to Head Review

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and Aware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $736.65 million 17.16 $103.09 million N/A N/A Aware $12.20 million 7.75 -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aware.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A Aware -130.24% -26.63% -24.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bentley Systems and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.82%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Aware.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Aware on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing. The company also offers iModelHub, a cloud platform to accelerate going digital for users of its ProjectWise design integration services; OpenSite Designer, an integrated application for civil site and land development workflows across conceptual, preliminary, and detailed design phases; and iModel.js, an open-source library to improve the accessibility for visualization and analytical visibility of infrastructure digital twins. In addition, it provides solution implementation, on-boarding, change management, consulting, and on premise managed services. The company serves engineers, architects, planners, contractors, fabricators, information technology managers, and operators. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has strategic alliances with Siemens and Microsoft Corp. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, value added resellers, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

