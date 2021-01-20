Beowulf (BWF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.16 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $33,227.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00049995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

