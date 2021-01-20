Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,353. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.