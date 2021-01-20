Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $80.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $39,994,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

