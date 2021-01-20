Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BOTB opened at GBX 2,145 ($28.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,479.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,574.61. The company has a market capitalization of £201.14 million and a PE ratio of 58.82. Best of the Best PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,389 ($31.21).

About Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

