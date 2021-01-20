BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU.TO) (TSE:HNU) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU.TO) (TSE:HNU) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.57 and last traded at C$6.74. Approximately 1,980,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,174,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.54.

