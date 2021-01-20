BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.