Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BILI. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.80. 5,629,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,421. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $137.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bilibili by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bilibili by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

