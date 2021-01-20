Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. ITT comprises 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

