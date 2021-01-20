Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.