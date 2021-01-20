Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.48

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 101300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.78 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.0009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:BTI)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

