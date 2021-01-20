BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 242,102 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after acquiring an additional 605,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 907,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

