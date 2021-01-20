Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,952,260.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,559,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,376,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

