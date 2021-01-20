Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 8.4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.14. 135,677,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 189,891,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNGO. Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

