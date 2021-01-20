Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $16.46

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $15.56. Bit Digital shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 5,234 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital makes up about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

