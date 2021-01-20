Bitcoin Cash ABC 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.58 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $294.99 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $15.88 or 0.00045715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,743.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.01402101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00558556 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00162885 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002216 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

