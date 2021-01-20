Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Tops $3.67 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $197.22 or 0.00568282 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,703.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01402124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00168379 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002236 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,630,339 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

