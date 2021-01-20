BitDegree Achieves Market Capitalization of $274,808.42 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. BitDegree has a total market cap of $274,808.42 and $158.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00542529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.59 or 0.03938633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

