BitTorrent Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $360.05 million and $94.70 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002325 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,953,189,781 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

