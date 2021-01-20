BitTube (TUBE) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $7,254.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00430865 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

