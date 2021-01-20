Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.68

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as high as $14.77. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 70,316 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.