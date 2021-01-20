BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 7,668 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 226.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

