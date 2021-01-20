BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 2,860 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

