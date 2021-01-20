BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 678,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150,986 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 230,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

ENB stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

