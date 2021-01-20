BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

