BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ET opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

