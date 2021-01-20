BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 309.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sysco by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

