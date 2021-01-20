BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 4,703 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,396,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 575,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

