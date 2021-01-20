Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Shares of Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.15. Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,557,986 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £21.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.81.

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship Field is the West Rustavi Onshore Oil and Gas Field. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017. Block Energy Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

