Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $245,547.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.00522329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.15 or 0.03826212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016039 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.