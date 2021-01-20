Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 288.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

