Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.33 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00008524 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $113.33 million and $172,491.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00119620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00072693 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00255154 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064095 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

