bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

bluebird bio stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,680. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

