BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.23

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 10800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

