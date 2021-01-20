Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,141. The stock has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

