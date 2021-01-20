Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,291,923. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

