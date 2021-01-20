Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after buying an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $40,470,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 566,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,741,000 after buying an additional 210,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.13. 3,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

