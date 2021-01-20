Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.61.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

