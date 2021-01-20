Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.06. 19,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

