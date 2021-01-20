Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

