Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,390,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 10,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,531. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

