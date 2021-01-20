Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

