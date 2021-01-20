BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.16. 6,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

