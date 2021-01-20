Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BOIVF opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

